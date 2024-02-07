9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ECF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 27,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,513. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

