9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $732,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 132,289 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54,278 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 536,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,988 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012,343 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

