9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 419,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 169,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,603. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.