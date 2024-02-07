9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

