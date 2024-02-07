9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX traded up $18.08 on Wednesday, reaching $852.70. 249,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $773.83 and its 200-day moving average is $698.18. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

