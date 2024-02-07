9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,259. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $84.55 and a one year high of $106.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.