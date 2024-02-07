Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 19905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.80 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £136.40 million, a PE ratio of -259.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.75.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

