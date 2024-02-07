ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 77.1 %
NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $928,760.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
