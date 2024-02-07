Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Down 7.1%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.08. 655,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 747,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

