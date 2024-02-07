Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Doheny Asset Management CA’s 8th Largest Position

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.10. 40,101,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,987,578. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $276.46 billion, a PE ratio of 326.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

