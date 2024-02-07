Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 5.5%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 70,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 558,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADV

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.