Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 70,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 558,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $235,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $251,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

