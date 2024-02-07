AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.60.

ACM stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $87.35. 410,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

