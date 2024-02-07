AECOM’s (ACM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Get AECOM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Stock Down 0.7 %

ACM traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.