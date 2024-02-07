Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

