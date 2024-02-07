AIFG Consultants Ltd. Buys 4,030 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 116,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.