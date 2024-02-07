AIFG Consultants Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 5.9% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 429,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. 5,118,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,042. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

