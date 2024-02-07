AIFG Consultants Ltd. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $946.46. 269,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,841. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $973.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,911 shares of company stock worth $9,831,770 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

