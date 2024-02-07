AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 29,161 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,161 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 9.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 194,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 31,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 850,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

