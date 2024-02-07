AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 3,846 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 377,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.