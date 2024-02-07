Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.97. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.74 and a 200-day moving average of $278.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $214,000. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $202,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.