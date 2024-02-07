Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.05. 2,171,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

