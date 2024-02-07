Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

