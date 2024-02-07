Akamai Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $124.48 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,825. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

