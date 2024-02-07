Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 384,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 729,862 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Alector Stock Up 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

