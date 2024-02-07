Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 384,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 729,862 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alector by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

