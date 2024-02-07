Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. 40,315,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,519,355. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

