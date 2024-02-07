Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $78.23

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.23, but opened at $74.56. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 18,878,088 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

