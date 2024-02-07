Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $78.23

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.23, but opened at $74.56. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 18,878,088 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $186.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.