Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alithya Group in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

