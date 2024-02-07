Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alithya Group in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
