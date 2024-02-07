Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Allegiant Travel has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. 6,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

