Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-1.500 EPS.

ALGT opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

