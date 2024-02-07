Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Allegiant Travel has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 59.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 267.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

