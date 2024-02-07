Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of V traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.26. 2,456,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,517. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.29 and a 200-day moving average of $248.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

