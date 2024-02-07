Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,306. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average is $182.55.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

