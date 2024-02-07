Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. 2,216,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,801. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

