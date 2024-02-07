Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $326.78. 262,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.27 and a 1 year high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.