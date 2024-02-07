Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.25. 487,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $333.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

