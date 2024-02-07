Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in IQVIA by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $214.55. 454,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $237.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

