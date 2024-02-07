Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

TYL stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.05. 44,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,911. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $451.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,881 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,993. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

