Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,348 shares of company stock valued at $311,039,006 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $13.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $468.00. 15,878,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,738,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

