Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. 6,036,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,103,328. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

