Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.76. 1,344,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

