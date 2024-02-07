Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $196.28. 864,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,583. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

