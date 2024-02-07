AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,020,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 92.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after buying an additional 886,616 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 147,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 331,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 122.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

