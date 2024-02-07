AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. 115,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,018. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.