AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,090,000 after purchasing an additional 177,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,449,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMB
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.