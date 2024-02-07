AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.15. 1,232,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,520. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

