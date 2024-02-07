AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.18. 205,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

