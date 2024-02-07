AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $130.74. The stock had a trading volume of 951,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.